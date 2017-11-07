Mapping the establishment

NEWS & VIEWS

Mohammad Jamil

SENATE Chairman Raza Rabbani is an ideologue of the PPP, and has indeed contributed to bringing amendments to the constitution including 18th amendment. In September, Electoral Reforms Bill 2017 was passed by the Senate which included a provision that allowed the disqualified member to become head of the party. Despite the fact PPP and other parties were in majority, the PML-N got the amendment passed because opposition members were absent. And it had happened under his nose. This paved the way for Nawaz Sharif to head the PML-N. How it happened is shrouded in mystery as yet. Later, the Senate got the proposed amendment to undo this clause passed in the Senate; but it has to be passed by the National Assembly where PML-N has absolute majority. Therefore it is next to impossible to get it passed by the National Assembly, which means it was a futile exercise in the Senate.

The question is if Raza Rabbani takes principled stance on various issues, and when he says that his heart bleeds when amendments are made contrary to the spirit of the constitution, and when he admits that all governments including the PPP have failed to give people their right to education, health and other facilities, why he does not resign? Addressing a seminar titled ‘Challenges for provincial autonomy laws after 18th amendment’, Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani criticised the establishment for denying due autonomy to the provinces and stressed the need for across-the-board accountability. He stressed there should be one law for politicians, judges and generals, and everyone should be held accountable under the same law. He added it was unfortunate that a military dictator (General Pervez Musharraf) ran away from the country and the state could not bring him to justice.

One could ask him why the PPP did not put him in the dock during its 5-year term. It has to be mentioned that in Pakistan whosoever refers to the establishment he means military establishment. However, in general parlance, establishment comprises civil and military bureaucracy, judiciary, media gurus and politicians at the helm. Ayesha Siddiqa, a detractor of Pakistan’s military, in her article published in 2010 captioned ‘Mapping the establishment’ wrote: “Most people think of the establishment as the military only. This is not wholly correct. The establishment is not a static entity; it has evolved over the years with newer members joining in and becoming more significant than others. The core members include senior members of the military and civil bureaucracies, select politicians, media houses and some key economic players. While the military and civil bureaucracies are easier to identify, other actors are not.”

Last year, Raza Rabbani had said that Article 6 of the Constitution had once again turned out to be incapable of protecting the statute itself, parliament and democracy. Referring to the decision to allow former president Pervez Musharraf to leave the country, he called upon the federal government and the legislature to undo the provision by amending the Constitution. One has to ask him as to what should be done about other articles in the Constitution about the fundamental rights of the people, protection of their lives and the responsibility of the government to provide education, health facilities and job opportunities. Since the governments failed to protect the lives of the people and provide jobs, should those articles also be revoked? In fact, the apex court had upheld the decision of the Sindh High Court to remove the name of Pervez Musharraf from the Exit Control List.

PML-N had questioned the PPP as to why during its tenure it had allowed Pervez Musharraf to leave the country, as the case of Benazir case murder case was pending in the court. In fact, the PPP had promised that in the event Pervez Musharraf resigned from the office of president, it would be an open and shut case. The then Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had said the government allowed him to travel abroad for medical treatment after the Supreme Court lifted a ban on his foreign travel. A five-member bench headed by the-then Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali had upheld the ruling of 2014 Sindh High Court. However, the court said the federation of Pakistan or the special court can pass any legal order for regulating his custody or restricting his movement, but the government had ignored that part of the order and is now crying hoarse that judiciary allowed him to go.

Some politicians, analysts and commentriat had been ridiculing Pervez Musharraf and indirectly army, when they taunted that a commando was taking recourse to pleas and appeals to seek relief. They did not realize that Pervez Musharraf was doing what any under-trial would do. If he was seeking to go out of the country, so what was the big deal? Why they were making a fun of him for what he was doing which every under-trial would ordinarily do? Had they ever thought how their silly antics demoralized the soldiers that have been laying down their lives and losing limbs in fighting out terrorists and extremists who tried to destabilize this land. Certainly, their churlish discourse was not coming as music to the ears in the barracks. So precariously placed as it is, the nation cannot afford any undesirable eventuality. Hence, sanity should prevail all around, and diatribe against military should stop.

