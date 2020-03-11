MAPIM denounces massacre of Indian Muslims, lockdown in IOK

Srinagar

Kuala Lumpur based non-governmental organization, Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organization (MAPIM) has expressed deep anguish and concerns over the prevailing bloodbath targeting Muslims in India and inhuman lockdown in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the MAPIM headed by Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid in a statement issued in Kuala Lumpur demanded of the Indian government to immediately take action against Hindus extremist elements who targeted and killed the innocent Muslims in Delhi and destroyed their properties and masjids.

The organization also condemned the role of the Indian media and police in being biased against the Muslims and being complicit with the government to promote their hateful agenda of division and oppression.

“The unjust policies, laws and actions by the government have intentionally target a religious creed and this will render India unmanageable politically, socially and economically,” the statement added.

Here is the full text of the statement: “We, are expressing our deep anguish and concerns over the prevailing mayhem in India. The Delhi riots has now turned into bloodbath targeting Muslims; their homes, shops, mosques and madrasahs. Recorded videos of brutal attacks depicting police officials together with mobs colluding hand in hand creating religious pogrom cannot be ignored without a world response.

We demand the Indian government to immediately take action against those extreme elements from the Hindus who targeted and killed the innocent Muslims in Delhi and destroyed their properties and masjids.

The situation of anarchy seems to be escalated by hate campaign promoted by politicians and religious fanatics with the intention of annihilating Muslims in particular. Measures should be put in place to prevent the recurrence of such a massacre.—KMS