MAP elects executive committee members, office-bearers

Observer Report Karachi

Management Association of Pakistan (MAP) elected new Office Bearers in its 576h Executive Committee meeting held in Karachi.

The new Office Bearers are: Talib S. Karim – President, Humayun Akhlaq – Vice President, Abid Akber Vazir – Honorary Secretary and Farrukh V. Junaidy – Honorary Treasurer.

Earlier, during the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 30th July 2021, results for the ten positions of the MAP’s Executive Committee were announced.

Following Executive Committee members were declared elected unopposed for the period 2021-2024: Abid Akber Vazir, Executive Director Cherat Cement, Amir J. Abbasi, Sr. Partner KPMG, Mr. Farrukh V. Junaidy, Sr. Partner Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, Hassan Khan, MD / CE Jubilee General Insurance , Mr. Humayun Akhlaq , CEO / Country Head Schneider Electric Pakistan , Mr. Khalid Zaman Khan , SEVP Group Head HR , Learning & Development , Meezan Bank , Ms. Saadia Naveed , Dy Managing Director , EBM , Mr. Sultan Rehman , Coordinator FPCCI , Mr. Talib S. Karim , President loBM , Mr. Zubair Haider , CEO Luminar Consulting Services Pvt Ltd. Mr. Salah Uddin continues to be the Executive Director. MAP is a professional Association, a not for profit and a non political organization.