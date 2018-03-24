Manzoor Wassan predicts Zalmi will win PSL final

Staff Reporter

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader who is well known for his dreams, has seen another dream, this time not political but cricket related.

The dreaming king, Wassan has predicted that the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition, to be played on March 25 at National Stadium Karachi, will be won by Peshawar Zalmi against the Islamabad United. Speaking to media, Wassan said he has bought seven VIP tickets worth Rs 12000 each to see PSL final at the National Stadium. He went on to say that it was good if Karachi Kings had qualified for the final, however, other team are also ours.