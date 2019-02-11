Manzoor Pashteen behind Matorkay’s murder, says brother

Observer Report

Islamabad

Parkhay Jaan, brother of Malik Matorkay, who was shot dead on Sunday in Khaisor of North Waziristan, has accused Pashtun Tahafuz Movement chairman Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen of murdering his brother.

According to Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan’s report, Parkhay Jaan while accusing six persons of murdering his brother Malik Matorkay, said that Hayat Khan’s video statement emerged some time back.

The report stated that slain Malik Matorkay’s brother is his statement accused PTM chairman Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazeer and others of murdering his brother.

He said that the PTM along with a jirga in DI Khan tried to bulldoze their houses and upon failure threatened Malik Matorkay of serious consequences.

Parkhay Khan further stated that two armed assailants riding a motorcycle opened firing on him in Laki Marwat on February 9 but he survived the assassination attempt after which his brother was killed in targetted attack on February 10.

Share on: WhatsApp