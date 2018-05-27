Manzoor Afridi tipped as KP caretaker CM

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the opposition have reportedly developed consensus over the name of Manzoor Afridi, a non-political figure, as interim Chief Minister of the province to lead the caretaker set-up.

While there is no official word in this regard, nor did the PTI leadership confirm the impression, the sources said KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader in the KP assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman (who is brother of JUI supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman) have evolved consensus to install Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

An official announcement for the name for the caretaker CM is expected to be made today. “Afridi’s name was initially mooted by the KP government and later both the CM and opposition leader reached agreement over the name”.

Manzoor Afridi is the younger brother of Ayub Afridi, who was recently elected as member of the Senate on PTI ticket. Manzoor Afridi who is uncle of Javed Afridi, the owner of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, hails from Khyber Agency in Federally Administered Tribal Areas and is considered a non-political figure.

The chief minister is also said to have held consultations with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan over the caretaker setup who has reportedly given his consent for the name of Manzoor Afridi to head the caretaker setup in KP.