Manzoor Afridi selected as caretaker KP CM

PESHAWAR : Chief Minister of Khyber Paktunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak and Opposition Leader Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman have decided to make Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM.

In a third round of meeting, both leaders have finally reached a consensus on the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Senator Ayub Afridi’s son Manzoor Afridi.

It is to be mentioned here that the name was suggested by the opposition leader which PTI acknowledged.

Manzoor hails from Khyber Agency in Federally Administered Tribal Areas, who belongs to a family of businesspersons and is a non-political figure. He is the younger brother of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ayub Afridi and uncle of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

This is the second time that the KP government and opposition have reached consensus on recommendations for the caretaker chief minister.

In 2013, Amir Haider Hoti and the then opposition leader, Akram Khan Durrani, had agreed on appointing Justice (retd) Tariq Pervez as the interim chief minister.

Tariq Pervez had served as the judge of Supreme Court and chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Back then, in 2013, his nomination was challenged in the Peshawar High Court hours before he took oath. The petition was submitted by senior lawyer Mohibullah Kakakhel, who argued that Tariq Pervez could not take oath because the Constitution did not allow a Supreme Court judge to hold government office until two years after her/his retirement.

He had retired from the Supreme Court earlier that year.

The petitioner had said that the nomination of Tariq Pervez would adversely affect the fairness of general elections 2013.

On the other hand, negotiations are underway to select caretaker CM for Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

On Friday, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif met opposition leader Mahmood-ur-Rasheed and expressed hope to decide the name of interim CM until Monday.

In Sindh, CM Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader have failed to finalize any name over which, Sindh Assembly members said that the decision should be taken by them instead of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In Balochistan, CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo met opposition leader Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal and shortlisted four names for caretaker CM.