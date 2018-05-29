Manzoor Afridi name as KP caretaker CM withdrawn

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

In the backdrop of criticism from some opposition parties, major being the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led provincial government has withdrawn the name of Manzoor Afridi for the slot of caretaker Chief Minister of the Province.

The Chief Minister of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Pervez Khattak and opposition leader in the KP assembly Maulana Lutfur Rehman (who is the brother of JUI Supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman), had evolved consensus on Saturday to install Manzoor Afridi, a non-political figure, as the caretaker chief minister of the province.

However, the other opposition forces with special reference to the Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had not only expressed their displeasure over the nomination of Manzoor Afridi to head the interim set up in the KP but also alleged that the Chief Minister Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman have received hefty amount from the nominee Manzoor Afridi for installing him as caretaker CM, an allegation that the CM Khattak has out-rightly rejected.

Manzoor Afridi is the younger brother of Ayub Afridi, who was recently elected as member of the Senate on PTI ticket. Manzoor Afridi who is uncle of Javed Afridi, the owner of PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi, hails from Khyber Agency in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) and is considered a non-political figure.

Even the PML Supremo Nawaz Mian Sharif had criticized the choice and said naming Manzoor Afridi as caretaker CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was akin to putting the cat in charge of the milk adding the PML-N had recommended better names than the ones that had come from the KP government and PTI.

The provincial government on Sunday said it was withdrawing the name of Manzoor Afridi as caretaker Chief Minister of the province as some opposition parties said they were unhappy over the nomination of Manzoor Afridi.

A fresh round of consultations between the government and opposition to pick a consensus caretaker chief minister is likely to take place soon.

The spokesman of the PTI led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and former Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai Sunday announced that now PTI leadership and party Supremo Imran Khan will go back into discussions and government will hold parleys with the political forces of the province for a new name to head the caretaker setup of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.