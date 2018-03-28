Many youth injured in forces’ action in Baramulla, Pulwama

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, many youth were injured during cordon and search operations by Indian troops in Baramulla and Pulwama districts.

Clashes erupted between protesters and Indian forces against the cordon and search operation jointly launched by Indian army, Special Operations Group of Police and Central Reserve Police Force in Brath village of Sopore town in Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The searches were on for several hours. Gunshots were also heard during the searches. The situation turned ugly after the forces detained two locals – Khurshid Ahmed Mir and Meraj Ahmed, both residents of Brath Kalan – during the search operation.

Youth took to streets and pelted the forces with stones to protest against the detention of the youth. The forces fired teargas shell and pellets, leaving many injured. The injured youth were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the residents of Tahab village in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district staged a protest against the thrashing of locals and vandalism of their properties by the troops, last night. The protesters, who blocked the road leading to Pulwama town, said that the forces barged into their houses and thrashed the inmates. “At least a dozen people have sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital for treatment,” they said.

Indian forces also launched a major search operation in several villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani area of Rajouri district. The operation comes on the heels of another similar operation launched three days ago in the adjacent areas.

Police detained a youth in Hajin area of Bandipora district during a cordon and search operation (CASO). The detained youth was identified as Irfan Ahmad Butt.

On the other hand, unknown persons attacked an army vehicle in Kachdoora hamlet of Shopian district. However, there was no report of any casualty from either side.—KMS