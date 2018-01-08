Many US Congressmen keen to improve ties with Pakistan

Dallas

Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, who is the senior most Congress person from Texas has said that “Many of us in the congress, are as concern as the people outside the congress on the damage we’re doing to relationships around the world.”

She was talking with a Pakistani newspaper correspondent at the Pakistani American business form event in Dallas Eddie Bernice Johnson said “Many members of the congress are very much interested in improving relationship with Pakistan.”

Continuing the conversation, she said “I think most of the people really want a more positive relationship. We realize the talent with Pakistanis Americans who are really leaders. Despite them coming from a different culture they have strengthen our economy and our society. So, there is a real reason for Pakistan and US to come together and work closer together, I think we’ll get there but we are pretty tied up right now with some of the domestic issues that we’re trying to get through.”—Agencies