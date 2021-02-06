Many Taliban return to front lines

Peshawar

The Taliban have been called back from their winter break to front-line duty, three militant leaders told NBC News, amid growing concerns in their ranks that the Biden administration will not withdraw foreign troops by an agreed May deadline.

“Senior commanders and governors have been directed to return to their positions and attend special sessions and discussions to chalk out a future strategy,” a commander said.

He said there were “multiple issues” that the movement’s leadership needed to address, including a “deadlock” in the peace talks with Afghan govt and doubts about future raised by the new US administration.—NBC News