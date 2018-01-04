Many secrets are hidden behind Imran’s bail: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : PML-N President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday that many secrets lay hidden behind Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail in the 2014 PTV attack case.

Speaking to media personnel outside the accountability court where Nawaz had appeared alongside Maryam and Captain (r) to attend the NAB corruption references hearing, the former prime minister said that Imran Khan took advantage of the Amnesty Scheme.

“Imran Khan has already confessed to his crime,” he said. “Despite that he was declared ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ by the court.”

Nawaz Sharif questioned corruption and rigging allegations against himself, claiming that nothing had been proven against him legally. “Iqamah means visa. I was ousted on the basis of one visa,” he said.

Nawaz Sharif said that there were many secrets hidden behind Imran Khan’s bail in the 2014 PTV attack case. He did not divulge into the details of the alleged secrets, however. “Times have changed. The masses have awoken,” he said.

Nawaz stated that the result of NA-120 by-election was a referendum in which the public had voted in favour of PML-N. “Imran Khan lost the referendum of NA-120,” he said.

The anti-terrorism court on Tuesday accepted the cricketer-turned-politician’s request for pre-arrest bail in the 2014 PTV attack case.

Imran Khan had said that it had been proven that he was not a terrorist. Imran further said that he was battling a mafia and the cases were a result of their influence. “If I enter into a compromise with this mafia, all cases against me would be taken back,” he said.

Imran Khan said that he had been proven ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its earlier judgment as well. “I handed over to the court documents that dated back 40 years to prove my innocence,” he said.

Orignally published by NNI