Many power projects of Punjab big scams due to wrong planning: Aleem Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that due to wrong planning many power projects in the province are big scams and they not producing desired electricity. He said that there is a lot of work to be done in the right direction and Energy Department should come forward with short and long term planning to resolve the present issues.

The Senior Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of Energy Department here on Tuesday. Minister Energy Dr. Akhter Malik and Secretary Energy Aamir Jaan were also present on the occasion.

Aleem Khan said that circular debt, over payments and incomplete projects are the core problems which are badly affecting the production side and these ill projects are not as useful as they were being expected.

He said that thermal, coal and solar projects have a bigger cost and they have outdated machinery and bank issues as well even payment to Sui Gas Department is in pending. He said that all those sectors where commission was not expected were left unattended by the last regime and now these projects are doll drum for which present government will have to take steps on war footing basis and resolve the issues.

Abdul Aleem Khan expressed astonishment on it that how the last Chief Minister announced his responsibility for the provision of electricity only up to the midnight of his last day of the Government. He said that after spending heavy amounts such volume of the electricity is not available which affecting our industry mainly and which also interlink with the jobs and employment in the society.

The Senior Minister directed Energy Department to take immediate steps for the completion of Bor Bhikhi Projects and make it functional at the earliest. He said that salaries are not the problems but corruption and looting the money would not be tolerated. Abdul Aleem Khan said that all the issues relating to the Punjab Government would be presented to Chief Minister as well and would try our best to come out from this situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Energy Dr. Akhter Malik said that before starting the next summer season we have to complete gigantic work. He told that unfortunately just to benefit a big person’s LNG business, pace of work remained slow on the power projects. He said that in Energy Department there are also a number of problems and special steps are being taken to resolve the situation.

Secretary Energy Aamir Jaan gave a detailed briefing in view of the existing projects in power sector in Punjab and also suggested their solution.

Share on: WhatsApp