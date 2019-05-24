Staff Reporter

Counter Terrorism Department has arrested many members and leaders of banned outfits by taking action against them in different cities.

Those arrested include member of banned outfit Sippa-e-Sahaba Pakistan Muhammad Zahid and member of banned outfit Jash-e-Muhammad Irfan Ahmed from Gujranwala.

Banned outfit Sippa-e-Sahaba member Hafiz Muhammad Hamza and Hatla have also been arrested from Lahore. Banned outfit Jash-e-Muhammad Zafar Iqbal from Rawalpindi and Sippa-e-Sahaba member Muhammad Ejaz have been arrested from Multan. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture told this in a press conference at DGPR office today. Provincial Minister told that operation against banned outfits started from 4th of March in which Punjab government remained ahead of other provinces.

During operation in few weeks those affiliated with banned outfits and other outfits declared by the United Nations, their accounts and assets, mosques, seminaries, schools, hospitals and dispensaries will be taken into official custody. All the assets of banned outfits whose number is 581 will be taken into official custody and administrators have also been appointed and their control has been handed over to Health Department and Education Department.

Provincial Minister said that all those working in these departments are given regular salaries. Besides all printing presses are strictly monitored so that no material can be published regarding banned outfits. Provincial Minister also warned that that if any printing press is found involved in illegal pursuits then strict action will be taken against it.

Punjab government will monitor the activities of all the elements of banned outfits and is fully activated for their prevention. Syed Sumsam Bukhari told media persons that according to recent information; few elements are collecting funds for banned outfits in different areas. CTD has arrested all those elements by conducting raids.

Provincial Minister has urged the general public to give timely information against those elements who collect funds so that action can be undertaken against them.