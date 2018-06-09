Many hearts & hats to Tuticorin

There seems to be no end to the Tuticorin firing incident [a few weeks ago this unfortunate incident had taken place in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, India, killing and injuring many of the protesters who have long been fighting against the controversial chemical plant in their area]. There are numerous interesting things unfolding now. The politicos and actors have visited the injured. They have genuinely given the possible financial assistance to the affected so far. Their efforts are indeed appreciable and there should be no question of dampening their humanitarian efforts. The social media should not be misused but must be used in the right direction of sending some positive vibes about such unfortunate incidents as the Tuticorin protests.

Besides, there are unwanted fears among the hospitalized protesters of arrest by the police. After all, they are all protesters fighting for their livelihood and it is time to allay such fears among them. One of the injured persons while mourning the death of her fellow protester says, “No one in this world should meet with the same fate we had faced during the protests.” Another woman lamenting the death of her beloved brother who was lying dead on the road was just explaining the hardship in their life and the reason behind the prolonged protests. I, a native of Tuticorin, often get emotional about the happenings in Tuticorin. The government and authorities should help bring back normalcy to their life and help out downtrodden on all major fronts. Above all, fact-finding account of Tuticorin violence is vital.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

