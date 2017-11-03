Many disappointed by Nawaz Sharif’s return: Maryam

City Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz Thursday said that many people were disappointed on return of Nawaz Sharif to the country.

Speaking informally to the media during her visit to NA-120 constituency, she said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N was a big political force. She said that only people should be given a chance to decide whether or not they wanted that party in power.

Maryam said those expecting differences in the Sharif family would face embarrassment.

She thanked people for casting votes in favour of PML-N in the recent by-poll.