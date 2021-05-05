Many DHA areas without water in Ramazan

The residents of DHA are suffering from a water shortage as supply to the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) has been disrupted since Saturday night in Ramazan.

CBC said the supply has been stopped by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB). The water supply has reported been discontinued without any notice.

It has affected the residents of DHA and several surrounding katchiabadis.

A CBC executive officer said the shortage of water supply had residents worried and frustrated.

He requested the residents of the CBC and DHA areas to use water with care and responsibility and cooperate with the CBC’s water supply staff.

KWSB, however, in a report about unauthorised connections, said the reduction in the water quantum supply to DHA was due to an unauthorised water connection of a six-inch diameter from a 48-inch diameter trunk on Korangi Road near Nasir Colony.

This unauthorised connection has been made by residents of Nasir Colony, KWSB’s report said.

The reduction in the water quantum is more observed in the DHA water supply as it is located at the tail of the network, according to the KWSB report.