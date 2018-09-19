Many arrested as police intercept march

People urged to stay away from sham elections

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested dozens of mourners during violent action on Muharram processions and anti-India demonstrations in different areas of Srinagar, today.

Indian troops, police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in strength across Srinagar city to stop the processions. Coils of razor-fitted wire were placed on the main roads to prevent vehicular movement. However, hundreds of people including members of Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami defying restrictions tried to march from Batamaloo towards Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar. Police intercepted the marchers by resorting to baton charge and teargas shelling.

Dozens of mourners including Nisar Hussain Rathar, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Ali Muhamma Rathar, Syed Muzaffar Rizvi and Fayaz Ahmad Butt were arrested, besides scores were injured during the police action.

The authorities put Hurriyat leaders Maulana Abbas Ansari and Masroor Abbas under house arrest. Schools and colleges were closed in Srinagar in view of processions.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, while addressing APHC advisory council meeting at his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar, said that the right to self-determination was the only democratic and peaceful option for the permanent resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He urged people to stay away from the election drama being enacted by India to mislead the international community.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said that the authorities were using insurance as a bait to entice people to contest the upcoming sham local bodies’ elections. He denounced the use of brute force on mourners.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in a statement condemned the arrest of Hurriyat leaders Shabbir Ahmed Dar and Aashiq Hussain Narchoor by Indian police. Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, addressing a party convention in Kokernag urged India and Pakistan to initiate meaningful and result-oriented dialogue process to settle the Kashmir dispute.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front comprising Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidhi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal and others, today, visited the Martyrs’ Graveyard in Srinagar to offer fateha for martyr Ajaz Ahmad Dar.

Meanwhile, Kashmiri representative Barrister Abdul Majid Tramboo while addressing the 39th Session of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva lashed out at Indian authorities for holding farcical local bodies’ elections in occupied Kashmir. He said that the ground situation was totally contrary to what was being portrayed to international community by way of mock exercise.

On the other hand, Advocate Deepika Singh Rajwat, the counsel for eight-year-old rape and murder victim from Kathua, Aasifa, arrived in Geneva to address an event on the sidelines of the 39th Session of United Nations Human Rights Council.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp