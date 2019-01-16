Manu Sawhney named new ICC CEO

Dubai

Manu Sawhney, a veteran media professional, has been appointed the next chief executive officer of ICC. Sawhney will join the organisation in February and take formal charge of his position in July, once incumbent David Richardson steps down following the World Cup.

Indian-born Sawhney was the unanimous choice of the nomination committee, which met in London this week to finalise the pick from a shortlist of four candidates. On Tuesday, the ICC Board ratified Sawhney’s appointment although his contract period has not yet been revealed. ESPNcricinfo understands none of the four was from within the field of cricket, in keeping with the ICC’s preference when it advertised for the job. Sawhney is, in that sense, a significant break from recent ICC tradition as all his predecessors this century have been involved in cricket administration before taking up the ICC role. Sawhney came to prominence during a 17-year long career at ESPN-Star Sports (ESS), where he rose to become managing director. It was in his time with the company that ESS sealed the broadcasting deal for global ICC events in the 2007-15 cycle.—Agencies

Share on: WhatsApp