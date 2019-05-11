Islamabad

Eminent story writer and author ‘Saadat Hasan Manto’ was remembered on his 107th birth anniversary today (May11) for his lifetime services to Urdu literature. Born on May 11, 1912 in Ludhiana, India, Manto was a play-writer and author who produced some collections of short stories, a novel, radio plays, essays and collections of personal sketches. He was known for controversial writing of short stories which exposed the hard truths of the society that no one dared to talk about. Manto is best known for his stories about the partition of India, which he opposed, immediately following independence in 1947. He is acknowledged as one of the finest 20th century Urdu writers and two biographical films on Manto have been produced so far. His most famous short stories were “Khool Do, Kaali Shalwar and Toba Tek Singh among many others.—APP