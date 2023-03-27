Mansoor Usman Awan named new attorney general for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Mansoor Usman Awan has been appointed as the new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) on Monday.

A notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice said: “In exercise of power conferred under Article 100(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, President is pleased to appoint Mansoor Usman Awan as attorney general for Pakistan with the rank and status of federal minister with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the resignation of Shehzad Ata Elahi and gave his assent to Mansoor Awan for the coveted post.

Earlier, a young lawyer from thePunjab capital Barrister Shehzad Ata Elahi stepped down from his post due to personal reasons. It was reported that Elahi stepped down due to some tussle between the judiciary and the executive.