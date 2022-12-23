Mansoor Awan replaces Ashtar as AGP

President Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Mansoor Usman Awan as Attorney-General for Pakistan after Ashtar Ausaf resigned from his office.

The president approved the appointment under Article 100 of the constitution.

Awan holds a Master of Laws degree from Harvard Law School, US, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Punjab where he stood first. He was awarded the Justice M. Jan Memorial gold medal for obtaining first position in Jurisprudence and Charles Earl Bevan Petman Law Prize for first position in Criminal Law.

Awan is a recipient of the Harvard Law School Dean’s Award for Leadership (2005). At Harvard Law, he was elected as the LLM Representative to Harvard Law School Council and he also served as the Vice President of the Harvard Graduate Council.