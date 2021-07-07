Mansha Pasha explains why she is retaining her surname after marriage

Mansha Pasha decided to retain her surname after marrying Jibran Nasir, a lawyer and an activist. Manshsa just explained why in a social media post.

It all began when someone pointed out that she hadn’t altered her surname in a social media post.

“Yes because it’s not required in Islam,” Mansha wrote.

She clarified in a subsequent Instagram Story that she is not suggesting that she is a flawless person or Muslim.

According to the Laal Kabootar actor, women are not obligated to alter their names after marriage in Islam.

“My religion encourages women to keep their name as their identity, and as such, I decided not to change my name after marriage,” she said, adding that she in no way is judging those who have chosen to keep their husband’s names. “It’s a personal choice.”

Pasha and Nasir’s engagement took place in December 2019 at a relative’s home, and was followed with a nikkah ceremony in April 2021.

Later, the activist surprised Pasha with an exquisite anniversary celebration with their close friends.

Mansha has previously been characterised by Nasir as “someone who makes me happy, helps me develop, and has been an emotional cornerstone.”

“That’s the kind of person you want to be your partner for life. And I’m trying to do the same for her,” he had said as a guest on Shehzad Ghias’ podcast.

This is a connection that deserves to be celebrated.

