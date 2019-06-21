Mansha Bomb, 2 sons granted bail

A sessions court on Friday granted bail to an alleged land-grabber Mansha Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his sons — Asim and Amir — in seven cases.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings on post-arrest bail applications of the accused and announced the decision after hearing detailed arguments from the parties.

The defence counsel had submitted that the accused were innocent and all charges levelled against them were baseless.—APP