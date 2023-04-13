Man’s magical spirit belief leads him to death in city

‘Guided’ by a magical spirit, a Karachi man gave a loaded 9MM pistol to his wife assuring her that the bullet will have no effect on him, but he died instantly after she on his assurance fired a shot in his belly, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Hussain Hazara Goth, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, and Karachi.

The deceased was identified as Zameer Hussain. “He was killed in firing by his wife,” Station House Officer (SHO) Adeel Afzaal said.In her statement, Rashna told the police that her husband had given her a 9MM pistol, assuring her that his magical spirit had told him the bullet would have no effect on him.

The police arrested the woman. Further investigations were underway after her initial statement.

“A mental examination of the woman will also be carried out,” the police said.