Man’s body found

The body of a man was found at a deserted place in the area of City Jarawala police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby spotted the body of a man in his forties lying near the hide market Jaranwala and informed the Emergency Service.

The Rescue-1122 officials handed over the body to the area police. The deceased appeared to be an addict, who might have died due to overdose of drugs.

Meanwhile Police on Sunday arrested two suspected suppliers of mainpuri in the limits of Police Station Paban in a crackdown against drugs.

According to a spokesman, on the directives of SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh, Paban Police arrested two mainpuri suppliers identified as Ibrahim Tangri and Dilbar Zaunr along with two bags of prepared mainpuri.