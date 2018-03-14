Manpower trained on latest machines securing jobs abroad: Farid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A three month professional training program for opticians was completed as a joint venture project of Skill Development Council (SDC) Islamabad and Opticians Welfare Trust (OWT). Awareness was given to the participants as to what issues and what human factors were important to satisfy customers and to better serve the needy.

Mian M. Akram Farid, Chairman Skill Development Council, while addressing as the Chief Guest during the Certificates Distribution Ceremony, said that it is need of the day to acquire some skill. He apprised that Pakistan’s labor is paid less in the International market because of language barriers, lack of training and attitude issues. That is why Pakistan has not been able to take its due share in the global labor market.

Mian M. Akram Farid affirmed that the training organized by the Council and the Trust was conducted on world standards. Through this certification the participants can confidently serve humanity as an optician within country and abroad, the Chairman added.

Skill Development Council has established a Women Empowerment Cell at SDC where market demanded training programs are conducted for women, the Chairman said. Training on Marble Mosaic is one example where women of far flung areas are earning handsome amount while sitting at their homes, he added.

Akram Farid said that youth is our major resource and it is our duty to provide them the required skill, along with academic knowledge, if we want to prosper as Nation. The forthcoming FIFA World Cup event in Qatar has created a big job market and we need to prepare ourselves to grasp this unique opportunity, he stressed.

Chairman Opticians Welfare Trust apprised that the training was conducted in a professional way. Services of world class trainers were acquired, course contents were rich and latest equipment was used for this practical-based training, Mr. Gulzari said. He further added that the training was effectively completed and satisfaction level of participants was very high.

Saqib Mohiuddin, President SDC’s Committee on Entrepreneurship, while addressing the audience said that instead of depending on Government jobs, the youth need to acquire skills and seek better job opportunities within country and abroad. Entrepreneurship is a hot topic in the times to come, Mr. Saqib said. Young men and women need to explore new horizons by developing entrepreneurial skills, he added.

Malik Muhammad Afzal, Member Board of Directors SDC, while addressing said that both SDC and the Trust have set an example of Public-Private partnership. Both Organizations are making massive contribution to the society and discovered a new venture in the history of vocational training. Expressing his views CEO Focus Optics, Nasir Ali Khan said that there is dire need to train our youth in informal sectors so that they can earn their livelihood efficiently and independently.