Manpower to be exported to Japan; MoU signed

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Pakistan and Japan have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of exporting manpower from Pakistan to Japan under Technical Intern Training Program that would help promote progress and economic development. The MoU was signed by Imtiaz Ahmed, Special Secretary Asia Pacific on behalf of Government of Pakistan and Ueno Hiroshi, Parliamentary Vice Minister on behalf of Govt of Japan at Tokyo, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.

It merits to mention here for the first time in history of Pakistan, implementation on institutional arrangements between governments of Pakistan and Japan was being held under which new avenues at Japanese markets would be opened for manpower of Pakistan. Special Secretary Asia Pacific, Imtaiz Ahmed said objectives of training program were to promote development in developing countries.

