Manmohan accuses Modi of mismanaging Kashmir issue

Observer Report

New Delhi

Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday accused the Narendra Modi government of ‘mismanaging’ the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir ‘like never before’, NDTV reported.

“The situation in the Kashmir valley is worsening day by day,” said Singh at the Congress party’s 84th Plenary session that is being held in New Delhi.

He added that India must recognise the “problems in Kashmir” and ensure that these problems are “tackled and sorted”.

Indicating the tensions inherent in the partnership of Bharatiya Janata Party and allies, parties with a huge ideological gap, Singh remarked: “they have installed a government where the two wings of the administration are working against each other”.

The government alliance – made necessary by the fractured mandate in the state following the 2015 assembly elections — has been under strain over various issues on which the two parties have widely divergent views.

The rift had been visible over a political party’s promises of talks with separatists, the proposal to remove the AFSPA (the Armed Forces’ Special Powers Act which grants special powers to the army in insurgency-hit areas), the implementation of the Common Minimum Programme and even the roll-out of the government’s flagship Goods and Services Tax.