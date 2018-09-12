Manmarziyaan at TIFF: Abhishek, Taapsee and Vicky attend its international premiere

Anurag Kashyap directorial Manmarziyaan or Husband Material opened to a warm reception at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018 (TIFF). Its lead actors Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu also joined Anurag for its grand premiere.

The Variety in its review wrote, “Although Kashyap gets a respectable amount of mileage from the movie’s borderline-trite premise, and manages to keep putting pedal to the metal in modestly diverting fashion long after he starts running on empty, “Husband Material” only sporadically offers more than typical Bollywood song and dance and romance.”