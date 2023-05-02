Manipuri supplier arrested with 40 bags of raw material

The police on Tuesday caught an accused red-handed in an attempt to supply the raw material used in making Manipuri and also recovered 40 bags containing raw material from his possession.

On the special instructions of SSP Amjad Shaikh, SITE Police intercepted a Jeep near the Customs office and arrested an accused Salman Rajput along with 40 bags of substance used for making Manipuri, said the police spokesman.The arrested accused, who hails from Karachi, confessed that he was involved in supplying such material in different areas of the province.

SITE Police also registered a case under Manipuri and Gutka Act and started investigation.