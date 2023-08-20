Kuki legislators, who have been demanding a separate administration for Kukis in Manipur, will boycott the State Assembly session scheduled to begin from Monday.

Owing to large-scale demands from opposition parties and civil society organisations, the belea-guered Manipur government headed by Biren Singh has decided to convene the Assembly session from Monday. But the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators have announced that they will not attend the upcoming session. BJP legislator Paolienlal Haokip said that seven saffron party MLAs and three others will also not attend the session as a mark of protest against the “criminal attacks” against the Kuki-Zo community in a “state-sponsored pogrom”.

He went on to state that the capital Imphal val-ley has turned into a “valley of death” not only for the Kuki-Zo community, but also for all other “ethnic Mizo people” — irrespective of the fact whether they are from Manipur or Mizoram.

The 10 legislators are — Haokholet Kipgen (Independent) Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (KPA), Chin Lung Thang (KPA), and L.M. Khaute, Nemcha Kipgen, Ngursanglur Sanate.—KMS