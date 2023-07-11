The Philippines has called on its nationals who opted to stay in Sudan to register for repatriation, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, as about 100 Filipinos are still in the conflict-torn country.

Nearly 900 overseas Filipino workers and their family members were in Sudan when deadly fighting erupted in April between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces.

At least 748 have since returned home, evacuated by Philippine government teams to neighboring Egypt or rescued by Saudi security forces and taken to safety in the Kingdom.

But dozens still choose to stay in Sudan, where escalating tensions and deadly violence that has claimed hundreds of lives are increasing concerns among Philippine officials.

“About 100 are still there,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega told Arab News. “Many Filipinos decide to stay in the countries where they are due to their desire to keep earning. They only decide to leave when the situation is really affecting them personally already.”

Citing reports from the Philippine mission in Cairo, he said the situation “continues to deteriorate,” as ceasefire conditions are not followed. Parts of the capital Khartoum have already become a war zone.

“The embassy is telling all (Filipinos) in Sudan that it is best to leave while they still can,” De Vega said.

The Philippine Embassy in Egypt reiterated on Sunday its call to all Filipinos in Sudan to “leave the country immediately to ensure their safety.”—Agencies