Manila poised to give Muslims self-rule

Manila

After years of delays and controversy, a bill granting self-rule to the Philippines’ Muslim minority is set to be passed by Congress before the end of this month.

“We cannot but be positive,” said President Rodrigo Duterte’s adviser on the peace process, Jesus Dureza, of the Bangsamoro Basic Law. “My guess is that it will be passed by the time Congress goes on recess on June 1,” he said. Mohagher Iqbal, Moro Islamic Liberation Front chief peace negotiator, told Arab News that he is “more hopeful now that the BBL will finally get through Congress this May.”

Earlier, Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, who chairs the Senate subcommittee on the BBL, gave assurances that the law will be passed by the end of the month. “They assured us that on May 29, I think that’s the last session, they will be able to pass the BBL, both in the Upper House and the Lower House,” said Iqbal. “This is also the statement of Speaker Alvarez when we met the other day. He said they would be able to finish it.”

Dureza said that a majority in the House of Representatives supports the bill. On Tuesday, all three committees working to finalize the proposed BBL approved a joint committee report on the consolidated BBL measure. He said the BBL has the strong backing of Duterte, who had been quoted as saying that if the law doesn’t pass, “I might just resign from the presidency.”

“That sends the strong message that he really wants the BBL passed,” Dureza said. The BBL was the result of a peace agreement between the administration of then President Benigno Aquino III and the MILF to pave the way for the creation of a Bangsamoro region to replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.—Agencies