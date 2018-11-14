Mani puts his weight behind Sarfraz

Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has put his weight behind Sarfraz Ahmed by indicating that the wicket-keeper batsman will remain Pakistan’s captain till the 2019 World Cup.

Speaking to media here, the PCB chairman said there’s no controversy regarding captaincy and whatever is there, it is just created by the media.

“He is captain of Pakistan. He has no restriction and no terms. He is a great choice and this controversy around Sarfraz’s captaincy is created by the press,” he said. When asked if Sarfraz will remain captain till World Cup 2019, the chairman responded, “Yes, in sha Allah.”

He said although there are clear indications from Indian cricket administrators that they want to play with Pakistan, he is not expecting any progress in this regard before next elections in India.

The chairman rued that politics is always mixed whenever it is about India playing Pakistan and that’s why any development can only be seen after the elections across the border.—Agencies

