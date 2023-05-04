Mani hits back at Shaan with logic-defying clip amid row over ‘Money Back Guarantee’

Pakistani film Money Back Guarantee starring Fawad Khan and Wasim Akram hits theatres on Eid while the movie prompted different reactions from artists and social media users.

As people started reacting to latest Lollywood thriller, seasoned actor Shaan Shahid called out director Faisal Qureshi citing his lack of experience in movie direction.

The Zarrar star compared the action-packed movie to Faisal Qureshi’s commercials for mobile service provider Ufone, saying ‘commercials are only 45 seconds long and are much simpler than filmmaking’.

He then mentioned making producers responsible for getting directors with no similar experience.

When Shaan Shahid's Arth flopped, he blamed "KaRaChi BaSeD CriTiCs" for its failure. Now that a film is seeing success and generating better numbers in one week than the total collections of Shaan Shahid's last three films combined – this is what he's doing. So disappointing! pic.twitter.com/swYKBbGLEw — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) May 2, 2023

Hitting back, Mani slammed Shaan by sharing a logic-defying clip from one of Shaan’s old films, calling it an ‘inspirational action sequence’.

Mani responds to Shaan's comment on "Money Back Guarantee" and director Faisal Qureshi by sharing this clip from Shaan's film as actor and director "Moosa Khan". #Mani #ShaanShahid #MoneyBackGuarantee pic.twitter.com/xeBtwZ0RlH — Pakistani Cinema (@PakistaniCinema) May 3, 2023

Amid the online banter, social media users also called out Shaan as he remained part of some of the hilarious movies back in the day.

This is however not the first time that Shaan Shahid mocked a movie or director, as he earlier made headlines after mocking movie London Nahi Jaunga, starring Humayun Saeed.