Islamabad’s famous F9 Park continues to remain in the news for all the wrong reasons as another woman was harassed in broad daylight in the park vicinity.

Islamabad Capital Territory police started a hunt to apprehend a suspect who flashes his genitals in front of women in the Fatima Jinnah Park, also known as F9 Park.

The victim took to social media to share her ordeal as a man chased her in the F9 park, forcing her to enter her car in a frenzy, where she locked herself to avoid getting molested by the harasser.

To gather the evidence, the woman started filming the man who bluntly flashes himself in front of the woman and even masturbated. The incident soon prompted the reaction of Islamabad police who claimed that probe is underway under ASP Margalla police station.

F9 continues to remain an unsafe place for women as earlier a young woman was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in the same park during a visit with a male colleague.