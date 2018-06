Islamabad

The Punjab Agriculture department will hold Mango Production Competition 2018-19 in Lahore with an objective to boost per acre yield of the fruit.

The spokesman of Agriculture department Najaf Abbas in an interview with Radio Pakistan said that growers from Multan, Khanewal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Vehari, Bahawalnagar and Jhang districts would be eligible to take part in the competition.—APP