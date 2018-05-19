Mango export target set at 100,000 tons for 2018

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Patron-in-chief Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association (PFVA), Waheed Ahmed has said the export target of mango set at 100,000 tons for the year 2018, due to low production of 35 percent attributed to climatic changes and a shortage of water, first time export of mango to China through CPEC route. –

The export of mango from Pakistan would commence from 20th May 2018 during the current season of mango. The production of mango is expected to less than 35 percent due to bad effect of the acute shortage of water and Global Warming.

The CPEC route would also be utilized first time to export mango to China. Foreign exchange of $95 to 100 million would be generated by attaining the export target of 100,000 tons.

The Pakistani mango would be part of an essential menu for millions of Muslim fasting globally while its export during the holy month of Ramazan would be an added advantage for the export.

Devaluation of Pakistani currency coupled with the export of mango during fasting month would further enhance export revenue, Waheed informed.

Due to 50 percent reduction in production of mango than last year, the export target of 100,000 tons was restricted to 81,000 tons only, he added.

The Gulf countries, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arab and European countries would be major buyers of Pakistani mangoes, however, queries in abundance from Chinese buyers are pouring in, expressing keen interest for import of Pakistani mangoes, he added.

For the first time in country’s history, Pakistani mangoes would be exported to China through CPEC route and around 500- 2000 tons is anticipated to be exported to China.

China can emerge as a big market for Pakistani mango, once it’s fully developed where 20,000 tons mango could be conveniently exported while 150 tons of mango is to be exported to Japan, Waheed informed.

Mango promotions in China, Maldives, and European countries would be held during this year to further enhancement of export of mango. Iran is also an important buyer, however, due to the unprecedented devaluation of Iranian currency and the exporters are not expecting to get the good return value of their exportable commodity, he added.

Climate changes and Global warming are serious potential threats to the production of mango and due to its negative impact overall production of mango was 50 percent less than last year while it’s continued negative impact is anticipated to lead to 35 percent less production.

Due to acute shortage of water, mango orchards in Sindh which includes Hyderabad District, Tando Allahyar, Mirpurkhas would be severely affected, he said, adding, the same goes to Punjab where overall production of mango is anticipated to less by 30 to 50 percent in mango growing areas including Muzzafargarh, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan and Shujabad.

Waheed said simultaneously with low production the smaller size of mango is also of great concern to the exporters. Due to increase in demand and shortage of supply this year, the wholesale price of mango is expected to increase from Rs2400 to Rs3000 per 40 kg be around.

Due to the relatively longer winter season in different mango growing areas, the production has been badly hit while on another hand due to climatic changes, the mango is confronted with attacks by new diseases which would lead to low production.

The PFVA has been intensely demanding for many years to initiate Research & Development activities for effectively handing menace of the Global warming so as to avert this serious threat or at least minimize severe likely impact on Horticulture sector but it’s unfortunate no serious attempt has so far been made by the Government of Pakistan, Waheed said.

Waheed showed his deep concern over the shifting of responsibilities to the provinces for the betterment of agriculture sector after enforcement of 18th Amendment could not yield desired results due to lack of coordination among the provinces.

To attain export target, it’s vital to maintain political stability and good law & order in the country while cooperation and support from Airlines, Shipping companies, Customs and Department of Plant Protection (DPP) are imperative, he emphasized.

He stressed upon the Airlines to keep the cost of Air Freight within a reasonable limit, keeping the current crisis of the country’s balance of payment, Pakistan is confronted with so that increasing cost of production, making it difficult to compete in the International market can be brought down to effectively encounter competitors.