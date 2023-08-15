LAHORE – The water level at the major reservoir Mangle Dam is fast approaching the maximum storage level due to significant monsoon rains in the upper parts of Pakistan.

The water level at Mangla Dam reached 1240.6 feet above mean sea level with live storage of 7.242 million acre-feet on Tuesday, just 1.4 feet below the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

The minimum operating level at Mangla Dam is 1050 feet.

Another major reservoir Tarbela Dam achieved a maximum conservation level of 1550 feet with live storage of 5.809 MAF on August 11 (last Friday).

As significant rains are expected in catchment areas, WAPDA released more water for hydel electricity generation during the last 2-3 days which caused a slight dip in water level at Tarbela Dam.

On Tuesday, the water level at Tarbela Dam reached 1549.04 feet as against a maximum conservation level of 1550 feet and minimum operating level of 1402.

Live storage at Tarbela Dam was 5.754 MAF.

The water level at Chashma reached 647 feet with live storage of 0.186 MAF as against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet and maximum conservation level of 649 feet.

Filling of both Mangla and Tarbela dams to maximum storage capacity is a good omen for under stressed agriculture sector and low-cost hydel electricity generation.

The position of the river flows at different places today is as under:

Indus at Tarbela: inflows 235600 cusecs and outflows 235400 cusecs

Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 40200 cusecs and outflows 40200 cusecs

Khairabad Bridge: inflows 237000 cusecs and outflows 237000

Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 44400 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs

Chenab at Marala: inflows 94900 cusecs and outflows 65000 cusecs

Barrages:

Jinnah: inflows 251900 cusecs and outflows 243900 cusecs

Chashma: inflows: 273500 cusecs and outflows 252300 cusecs

Taunsa: inflows 235300 cusecs and outflows 217200 cusecs

Guddu: inflows 234500 cusecs and outflows 203400 cusecs

Sukkur: inflows 237700 cusecs and outflows 182700 cusecs

Kotri: inflows 180300 cusecs and outflows 140100 cusecs

Trimmu: inflows 61500 cusecs and outflow 47900 cusecs

Panjnad: inflows 76700 cusecs and outflows 61100 cusecs

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.