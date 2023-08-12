LAHORE – Mangla Dam is all set to reach the maximum storage level within days as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant rains in the upper parts of the country.

The water level at Mangla Dam reached 1238.75 feet above mean sea level today with live storage of 7.096 million acre-feet (MAF), just 3.25 feet below the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

The minimum operating level at Mangla Dam is 1050 feet.

Another major reservoir – Tarbela Dam – has already reached a maximum conservation level of 1550 feet last day with live storage of 5.809 MAF.

The authorities, however, have released more water than inflows for increasing hydel electricity generation. The same practice is likely to continue in the wake of significant rains forecast for upper Pakistan during the week.

Hub Dam has also been filled to its maximum storage level of 339 feet above mean sea level.

Once filled, Hub Dam with live storage capacity of 645,470 acre feet can provide water to Karachi and district Lasbela for consecutive three years.

Water level at Chashma has reached 646 feet with live storage of 0.153 MAF as against minimum operating level of 638.15 feet and maximum conservation level of 649 feet.

As per the hydrological data, the river flows along with the water situation at the barrages today is as under:-

Indus at Tarbela: inflows 226400 cusecs and outflows 248500 cusecs

Kabul at Nowshera: inflows 42100 cusecs and outflows 42100 cusecs

Khairabad Bridge: inflows 260400 cusecs and outflows 260400 cusecs

Jhelum at Mangla: inflows 33500 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs

Chenab at Marala: inflows 73100 cusecs and outflows 43600 cusecs

Barrages:

Jinnah: inflows 220000 cusecs and outflows 212000 cusecs

Chashma: inflows: 248000 cusecs and outflows 197900 cusecs

Taunsa: inflows 242100 cusecs and outflows 224000 cusecs

Guddu: inflows 283300 cusecs and outflows 251300 cusecs

Sukkur: inflows 237000 cusecs and outflows 182600 cusecs

Kotri: inflows 225700 cusecs and outflows 186300 cusecs

Trimmu: inflows 63200 cusecs and outflow 52600 cusecs

Panjnad: inflows 76600 cusecs and outflows 61100 cusecs

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.