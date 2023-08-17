LAHORE – Mangla Dam is almost filled as the water level at the lake is just 0.25 feet below the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet above mean sea level.

On Thursday morning, the water level at Mangla Dam reached 1241.75 feet with live storage of 7.336 million-acre feet (MAF) as against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and minimum operating level of 1050 feet.

It is a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in the days to come as the other major reservoir Tarbela Dam has already been filled to its maximum level of 1552 feet with live storage of 5.809 MAF.

Tarbela is the biggest electricity generation facility in Pakistan with an installed capacity of 4888 megawatts (MW), which will further increase to 6418 MW after the completion of the Tarbela 5th Extension Hydropower Project.

The prevailing scenario has already increased the share of hydel electricity in the national grid.

With the expectation of significant rains in the catchment areas, WAPDA released more water for hydel electricity generation during the last 2-3 days which caused a slight dip in water level at Tarbela Dam.

This water usage has been compensated by increased inflows which helped Tarbela again achieve the maximum storage level.

On Thursday, the water level at Tarbela Dam reached a maximum conservation level of 1550 feet with live storage of 5.809 MAF as against the minimum operating level of 1402 feet.

The water level at Chashma also reached the maximum conservation level of 649 feet with live storage of 0.278 MAF as against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet.

The position of river flows at different places today is as under:

Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 221000 cusecs and Outflows 199600 cusecs

Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 38900 cusecs and Outflows 38900 cusecs

Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 157600 cusecs and Outflow 157600

Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 28500 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs

Chenab at Marala: Inflows 69200 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs.

Barrages:

Jinnah: Inflows 268600 cusecs and Outflows 260600 cusecs

Chashma: Inflows: 310400 cusecs and Outflows 243100 cusecs

Taunsa: Inflows 233000 cusecs and Outflows 214000 cusecs

Guddu: Inflows 214100 cusecs and Outflows 183200 cusecs

Sukkur: Inflows 182100 cusecs and Outflows 127000 cusecs

Kotri: Inflows 173400 cusecs and Outflows 132900 cusecs

Trimmu: Inflows 60100 cusecs and Outflow 46500 cusecs

Panjnad: Inflows 70500 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.