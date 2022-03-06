Mane gives Liverpool narrow win over West Ham

Sadio Mane scored the only game of the game as nervy Liverpool kept pressure on Manchester City in the title race as they secured a narrow 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Anfield.

Liverpool had the chance to cut Manchester City’s lead to three points and the Reds almost got off to a perfect start as Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Mohamed Salah, but the Egyptians tame effort was saved by Lukasz Fabianski.

Alexander-Arnold continued to be involved in all of Liverpool’s threatening moves. Naby Keita found the right-back in space who drilled the ball into the danger area for Sadio Mane to apply the finishing touch for the opening goal. Mane’s strike was confirmed by VAR as he timed his run to perfection to stay the right side of defender Craig Dawson.

Luis Diaz could have doubled Liverpool’s lead before the break but his effort was cleared off the line by Aaron Cresswell

West Ham were unlucky not to equalize as they threatened on the counter-attack, forcing Jurgen Klopp’s defence to be at their best to earn the clean-sheet on the day. First Alexander-Arnold’s heroics kept the score the same heading into the break from Pablo Fornals’ chip over Alisson, while Andy Robertson and Keita combined to stop a glowing chance for Michail Antonio. The manner of the performance will not have pleased Jurgen Klopp but the three points will be all-important ahead of the Manchester derby on Sunday.