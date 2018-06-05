Mandviwalla for strengthening Pak-Poland bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla has emphasized need to further strengthen the existing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Poland through enhancing parliamentary ties and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He said this while talking to Ambassador of Poland in Pakistan Piotr A. Opalinski, who visited Parliament House to call on Deputy Chairman Senate on Tuesday in his chamber. Both sides exchanged views on matter of mutual interests specially focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in different sectors, said a press release. The Deputy Chairman Senate while welcoming the Polish Envoy observed that Pakistan placed its bilateral relations with Poland at high esteem and there was huge scope to further strengthening parliamentary, cultural and economic ties for mutual benefits of the two nations. He said that trade bodies of both the nations could steer the efforts for boosting the economic ties. The Deputy Chairman Senate expressed satisfaction over mutual cooperation between Pakistan and Poland at international fora. He said that Parliamentary Friendship Group in the Parliament could play an active role for enhancing the bilateral ties as the parliamentarians are better placed to offer incentives during dialogue process. The Polish Ambassador said that Poland was looking forward for providing assistance and enhancing cooperation in the areas of mines and minerals as well as Defense. He extended invitation to the Deputy Chairman to visit Poland and said that excellent cooperation existed between Polish Senate and Senate of Pakistan.

