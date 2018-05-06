Mandviwala highlights new avenues of investments to overcome unemployment

Day 2 of ABAD International Expo 2018

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

The Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala, Saturday, stressed on the need to search new avenues of investment as the unemployment issue was deteriorating with every passing day.

He further said that employment should be the manifesto of every political party as requested to every party leader to support the ABAD job fair portals.

While addressing to audience in job fair seminar organized by the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) in 2nd Day of ABAD International Expo 2018, Deputy Chairman Senate said that ABAD had initiated important work for mitigating the unemployment in country and Pakistan People’s Party would support the association in every matter.

Speaking on the occasion the Chairman NAVTIC Zulfqar Cheema said that unemployment was increasing day by day in country. Protection of Life and property was important and government should think about this aspect.

He further stated that NAVTIC was providing skills to 0.1 million youth and we are providing Rs 3 thousands to every student during their training program. Presently, 11 million youth of Pakistan is unemployed and it’s a challenge to give jobs and we have to solve this matter on priorty basis. NACTIC is upgrading the 16 institution of Sindh, the Razzaq Dawood and one prominent business man established a Discon and training center in Gujrat. I request you ABAD to establish a training institutie and we will provide every help to them, he added. The Secretary General of Asia Pacific Zegum Naqvi on this occasion said that housing sector contribute a lot in development of country.

The sector provides a job to people moreover he stated that every person wants his own house. According to World Bank report that world population will reach to 8.92 billion in 2050 from 7.12 billion and the world population will double in century.

He further stated that Pakistan needs 12 million houses due to increase in population. The politician talked about to give house to their voters but in reality they do not fulfill their promise. He disclosed that prices of land have been increased due to shortage of houses in Karachi. People cannot but a house even in Rs 1.5 million. Government has to give the soft loan to those people who want to afford even low cast houses.

Another speaker Jasmean Lakhani in another seminar on building management stated that government will have to organize a seminar on safety of buildings as some time building collapsed but no is interested to investigate the matter.

ABAD has an important role in building houses around the country. It is worth mentioning here that a large crowed witnessed during the second day of ABAD expo.