Mandatory Taxation Reforms in Pakistan

Muhammad Javaid

FEDERAL Board of Rev

enue (FBR) has announced

provisionally to collect revenue of Rs.836 billion in first quarter of current financial year against the target of Rs. 892 billion in press release issued on 30th September, 2018. Although it is Rs 56 billion less than the target but it is Rs. 70 billion higher than the revenue collected during the same period of the previous fiscal year. This 9 percent increase is not can be declared a sufficient achievement under the present economic condition. FBR has tried to explain that the revised target of collection was Rs. 851 billion so almost it is near to target. Finance minister has announced further to reduce the annual target by Rs. 37 billion. The reason for not achieving the target given by FBR is relief measures under finance Act, 2018 announced by PMLN government. FBR estimated the Rs. 35 billion adverse impact of this act. The other disturbing outcome is the 75 percent less submission of tax returns by 30th September for 2018 as compared to preceding year. It may be due to expected extension in the period of filling tax returns by the government as usual. The current tax collection facts and economic condition of country force immediate review of tax policy and take on rational measures to sufficient increase in domestic recourses.

In the long run, domestic resources to generate self-supporting growth should improve and efforts should be pursued to reduce the budget deficit. It is recommended that the Government should concentrate on raising additional resources through direct taxation, both personal and corporate. It is worth mentioning here that FBR couldn’t finalized the corporate income return till today whose tax year end on June 30th,2018. It shows the seriousness of FBR.

Indirect taxation is subject to a number of constraints relating to its price effects and economic efficiency. The evident conclusion is that the efforts of the Government to raise additional resources through taxation should be oriented in the first place to an improved collection of direct taxes. Indirect taxation discriminates between essential and luxury goods which need not be regressive. Making more expensive the displaying consumption of the rich does not seem effective. Direct taxation on their incomes will be rather more effective. Direct taxation must be broadly based if it is to be effective in raising a substantial amount of revenue. Experience has already shown, however, that in order to improve tax collection, tax avoidance or evasion on the part of rich must be drastically curtailed.

Effective steps should also be taken to close some of the largest loopholes in the system and have better control over tax evasion. Unless such measure is taken, any increase in tax rates can only aggravate the sense of social injustice by some groups particularly salaried group. Moderate rates and a serious enforcement are far better than higher rates and loose collection. The higher rates of taxation induce tax payers to benefit from such loopholes.

The concessions of dividend and investment allowances must be withdrawn. The maintenance of these allowances has little justification and didn’t create any substantial impact to enhance real investment in the past. Similarly, the exemption of agricultural income has provided a convenient means of tax evasion. Thus, even if it is not intended to impose a substantial tax burden on agriculture, making its income liable to tax appears one of the most effective means of reducing evasion on other forms of income, otherwise, Income tax may be imposed on disposable/ consumes income (including Agricultural & transferred incomes plus all other) in a year.

It is recommended that income tax system must be revised keeping in view the typical experiences of past. A society where around 65 per cent of employed labour force is engaged in informal sector and most of them are non-tax payers, and effective personal income tax system should be designed. Each employed person whether employer, employee or self employed must be issued a work permit or work booklet with provision to record income tax paid and his assets, which should be essential to start any economic activity in the country. In some Europeion countries similar practice exists, every person aging 18 year is being issued Tax card which provide comprehensive record of tax paid, assets and compensation allowance. The personal income and income tax paid must be endorsed on it yearly basis in order to strictly control tax evasion and to keep an eye on his standard of living to be inconsistent with his declared income.

Trade flows and business profits is another an important area of tax evasion. The effective steps should also be taken in this respect. A computer network system may be developed to check transactions of business community with each other, which they supply to tax authority. Such systems have proved highly successful in many developed countries and experiences gained by them in this regard may be benefited from.

—The writer is Consultant HRD, LMIS & TVET Industry/ Strategy Expert Development, Project Management & Monitoring and Evaluation TVET Industry/ Strategy Expert.

