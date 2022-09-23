Manchhar lake water receding, govt initiates survey to plug cuts

Sindh Irrigation Department has initiated a survey to plug cuts administered in Manchhar Lake as water level going down, sources said on Thursday.

Floodwater level at the lake has further dropped after water draining out into the Indus River. The water level in Manchhar has dropped to RL 120 while the lake’s capacity level has been RL 123, according to sources.

Sindh Irrigation Department on Tuesday said that daily 1.5 Lac cusecs water being discharged into Indus River from Manchhar Lake.

“Floodwater also receding in various areas after the water level going down in Manchhar Lake,” rescue sources said. “The water standing in Jhangara and Bajara union council has also dropped,” sources added.

Floodwater has dropped in Talti and Bhanbha union councils and link roads have restored, sources said.

Water level going down at the villages of UC Shaikh, while five union councils are still flooded with water, irrigation sources said.

Manchhar Lake, spreading over Dadu and Jamshoro districts of Sindh, is the largest freshwater reservoir in Pakistan. The lake is at the centre of flooding in Sindh’s districts on the right bank of the Indus River. The water of flash floods from Kheerthar Range has drowned the area and changed it into a huge lake, as it could not found way out to enter into the Indus, owing to flooding in the river.—INP