Manchester City defeated Liverpool 3-2 in another thriller between the two sides at the Etihad Stadium this time in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez and Nathan Ake scored for the home side while Fabio Carvalho and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet for Liverpool as the holders crashed out of the competition.

Another Carabao Classic between Manchester City and Liverpool:

The two sides have set the standard of modern English football and did not disappoint after the season resumed following the World Cup break.

It took just 10 minutes for City’s goal machine, Haaland, to score his 24th goal of the season past Caoimhin Kelleher when he put away a volley from a Kevin De Bruyne pass to open the scoring.

Liverpool, who have constantly gotten the better of City, struck back just ten minutes later when an unmarked Carvalho made it 1-1 from a James Milner assist.

Mahrez then put City ahead once again minutes after the second half started, curling a wonderful shot past the keeper before Salah returned the favour just a minute later after being set up by Darwin Nunez.

De Bruyne then notched his second assist of the night when he crossed the ball for Ake who headed home in the 58th minute.

Nunez misfires:

Liverpool then took hold of the game once again, creating several goal-scoring chances only for their prized acquisition to miss all of them.

Nunez, who had an equally unimpressive World Cup, failed to bring get his side on level terms for the third time as they crashed out of the competition.

The Reds had beaten City in the last competition on their way to lifting the trophy.

What is next?

Both clubs now turn their attention to the Premier League which will resume on Monday with Liverpool facing Aston Villa as they look to mount a challenge for the Champions League places.

City, meanwhile, will take on Leeds on 29th December (PKT) as they look to challenge Arsenal for the league title.

They have also drawn Southampton in the next round of the Carabao Cup.