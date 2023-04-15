Manchester United will have to contend for the Champions League places and the Europa League without their centre-back Lisandro Martinez who has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The diminutive defender injured himself during United’s Europa League fixture against visiting Sevilla while attempting a turn with no opponents nearby. He fell to the ground clutching his foot and was later stretchered off the ground.

His injury has since been diagnosed as a fracture of a metatarsal bone which will draw curtains on his first season in Manchester.

Lisandro Martinez was not the only player Manchester United lost during the Sevilla game with his centre-back partner Raphael Varane also ruled out for weeks after picking up an injury during the same match.

“Everyone at Manchester United sends Lisandro and Rapha our best wishes a speedy recovery,” United said in a club statement issued on their website.

Martinez has quickly established himself as a fan-favourite at Old Trafford since joining the club last summer from Ajax.

The 25-year-old made 45 appearances for United in his first season helping the team win the Carabao Cup while they continue to battle for the Champions League spot in the Premier League and remain in contention to win the Europa League this season.

He was also part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup last year.

United expressed confidence that the Argentine will be fit for the start of the new season.