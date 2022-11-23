Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo have “mutually” decided to terminate the forward’s contract with the club ending his second spell in Manchester before his deal was up.

Ronaldo had accused United of “betrayal” in an explosive interview straining his relationship with the club’s hierarchy before leaving for international duty with Portugal.

Erik Ten Hag, the players and the management then collectively decided to end Ronaldo’s tenure with the club but were looking for a way out of paying the 16 million pounds still left on the deal.

The club was reportedly mulling options to sue the Portuguese for a breach of contract.

That all seems to be water under the bridge with Manchester United confirming on its website their decision to terminate Ronaldo’s contract.

In a simultaneous statement, Ronaldo, who rejoined United from Juventus in 2021, said it was “time for a new challenge.”

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

“I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

The 37-year-old is currently in Qatar preparing for Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

He is free to join any club that offers him a contract even before the January transfer window.